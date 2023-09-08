Saints Camp Day 12 – New Orleans may take training back on the road in 2024

WWL-TV's Sports Director Doug Mouton and sports anchor Ricardo LeCompte talk about Day 12 of training camp.

METAIRIE, La. — With record-breaking heat continuing to scorch New Orleans and renovations scheduled for next offseason, the Saints may look to once again take training camp on the road in the years to come.

The Saints once regularly practiced in La Crosse, Wis., to beat the heat during preseason camps during the late 1980s under former head coach Jim Mora.

WWL-TV's Sports Director Doug Mouton and sports anchor Ricardo LeCompte talk about Day 12 of training camp, which included some big catches from tight ends Jimmy Graham and Taysom Hill.

The Saints are full pads Wednesday and Thursday, then inside the Caesars Superdome on Friday with a walk-through back at the Ochsner Performance Center in Metairie on Saturday.

New Orleans opens its preseason schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for noon.