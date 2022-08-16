Saints Camp Day 15: Kamara and defense shine in joint practice with Green Bay Packers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints had their joint practice with the Green Bay Packers Tuesday in the much cooler Wisconsin weather.
Jameis Winston once again did not practice as he recovers from a minor ankle injury.
Alvin Kamara and the defense stood out as the strong performers in Tuesday's practice.
The Saints play the Green Bay Packers on Friday, August 19th at 7:00 p.m.
