The Saints had several players not practice due to injury or wear and tear but Jameis Winston did return to team drills for the first time since his injury.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints returned home from Green Bay with some wear and tear, so many players did not practice on Monday.

Michael Thomas, who has a hamstring injury, was one of the notable handouts.

However, Jameis Winston returned to team drills for the first time since his minor ankle injury.