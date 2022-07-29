Saints Camp Day 3: Taysom sits out, Adebo stands out

Doug Mouton and Ricardo LeCompte break down day 3 of Saints training camp.

NEW ORLEANS — Saints head coach Dennis Allen gave an update on Saints Swiss Army Knife Taysom Hill's status today. Allen said Hill missed practice after taking a hit to his ribs, but it's nothing serious and he should be back soon.

As for the guys fighting to earn a spot on the roster, WR Kirk Merritt and LB Andrew Dowell both stood out to and have been stacking great practices through camp so far.

TE Adam Trautman and CB Paulsen Adebo have been making big plays during camp as well. Expect big things from them this season.