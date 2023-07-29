Video: Ricardo LeCompte, Brooke on Saints camp Day 4 - Jimmy Graham says it feels amazing to be back home

WWL-TV's sports anchor Ricardo LeCompte and Brooke Kirchhofer share their thoughts on Day 4 of training camp.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints wrapped up day four of training camp on Saturday.

Former Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham was the big headline. Graham spoke for the first time since signing on Tuesday. He talked about a variety of things including his role with the Saints and being traded in 2015.

"He [Jimmy Graham] was upset. He was upset that he was traded. He was also upset with the narrative that people thought it was about money, the only thing it was for him. And he clarified that with us, whether you believe it or not. He said he just didn't want to be franchise tag outside of that he wanted to stay in New Orleans," Kirchhofer said.

LeCompte said cornerback Isaac Yiadom stood out to him today. "He had two good plays there was one. It was a go route with Rashid Shaheed down the sideline, stayed with it. And then he had another one on the sideline. When Jameis Winston was at quarterback, and he was kind of scrambling out, he made a good play the sideline."