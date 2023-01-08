Video: Saints Camp Day 6 - Michael Thomas makes a statement

WWL-TV's Sports Director Doug Mouton and sports anchor Ricardo LeCompte talk about Day 6 of training camp

NEW ORLEANS — Saints training camp practice number six is a wrap. It was the second day the team practiced in pads, and head coach Dennis Allen took it inside to get out of the heat.

The WWL-TV Eyewitness sports team says Michael Thomas has got a lot of passes thrown his way during training camp.

Thomas missed an entire season two years ago, and he only played three games last year before he injured his toe and had to have season-ending surgery.

"If the Saints can get at least a good productive Michael Thomas, where he's giving you 70, 80 catches in his offense, getting those big third downs, then he can have a place here and get back to what he was in terms of being good and serving this offense," LeCompte said.

