Saints Camp: Who shined in the rain on Day 9 of training camp?

A unique situation at Friday's practice: the team played a bit in the rain.

Example video title will go here for this video

METAIRIE, La. — The ninth training camp practice for the New Orleans Saints commenced on Friday with an emphasis on goal line. And as head coach Dennis Allen put it, the offense probably came out on top.

Star wide-receiver Michael Thomas stood out on Friday, especially against cornerback Paulson Adebo who has been a camp standout so far. Running back Tony Jones Jr. has also had two great days in a row, really emphasizing catching the ball in the backfield.

A unique situation at Friday's practice: the team played a bit in the rain. Wil Lutz, who is coming back from surgery, shined while kicking in the elements. Lutz looks healthy and comfortable, and that's a good sign for the Saints.

Other notes; Marshon Lattimore was absent from camp today. C. J. Gardner-Johnson, who has been holding himself out of portions of practice in recent days, was also absent.