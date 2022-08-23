Saints Camp: Former LSU stars Landry, Mathieu shine for the Black & Gold

Head coach Dennis Allen said he's happy with the competition between the offense and defense right now

METAIRIE, La. — The Saints moved practice back indoors today with just two more practices to go before the Friday preseason game against the San Diego Chargers.

Taysom Hill returned to practice today after missing practice on Monday. He stayed for individual drills and the walk through, but did not participate in any contact drills.

Marcus Davenport was a full go for the first time. He's been working through his finger amputation and getting back into playing shape after this off season.

It was the former LSU stars that really shined for the Saints today though. Jarvis Landry caught a one-handed touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to cap off a two-minute drill.

Tyrann Mathieu set the tone for the defense with a big pass break up and an interception that stopped what would have been a touchdown drive.

