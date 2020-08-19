Saints Camp Day 2: Janoris Jenkins shines, keep an eye on Saints' rookie TE Trautman

Doug Mouton talks with Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football about what they saw on Day 2 of training camp.

METAIRIE, La. — Doug Mouton: Who has stood out to you at training camp so far?

Nick Underhill: Janoris Jenkins is one of the players that stood out two days in a row. And he’s been in this great match up every day with Emmanuel Sanders and today he showed up with a pass break-up in a crossing route over the middle.

His ability to play press coverage I think is something that’s going to fundamentally change this defense. Because now they have two of those guys and they can match up in so many different ways and just being able to get the pass rush that extra half-second is going to turn into more sacks, more pressures, just more aggressiveness in some things the defensive line can do.

Him being here and getting up to speed really quickly is one of the biggest developments so far.

DM: He’s taken the next step. Coming in mid-season last year, taking that next step with Lattimore on the other side of the field when they get to work together is showing benefits, right?

NU: You see it right away. Some of the things in their chemistry. They can look at each other and sort through some of the stuff that in the past the saints have had trouble with.

That chemistry, that unspoken bond between cornerbacks, is something that doesn’t get talked about a lot. But when you have two guys stacked in a bunch formation somebody has to fight through the pick and somebody has to drop back and if you’re not on the same page you’re going to have somebody get open easily and it’s going to be easy yards for the offense.

So, them being able to look at each other and just know what to do already after really having a couple weeks of practice this year is huge. And where’s it going to go from here? It’s just going to get better.

And the size of that secondary? That really is going to be one of the big strengths of this team

DM: And good signs early for ty Montgomery, he could really be a legitimate weapons for this offense right?

NU: You see it with him in space. He just hits the corner and he’s up the sidelines so fast before anybody gets there.

His burst stands out and he’s a unique guy. You’ve got to have a vision for how to use him. Sean Payton has a vision for everybody. You’re going to see him on these motions and these sweeps and just different ways to create confusion for the defense then all of a sudden the balls in his hands and he’s already gone before anybody knows what to do.

We’ve seen a few of those plays already and as camp goes on I think we’re going to see a whole lot more.

He’s somebody people were buzzing about last week. You’ve seen it, he’s right there in your face. You don’t have to look too far for it. He’s one of the stars of camp.

DM: The last guy, Adam Trautman, the rookie is showing some good signs of progress, right?

NU: The big thing with him is going to be his blocking.

Catching the ball isn’t an issue, athletics isn’t an issue, he’s a converted basketball player all that stuff shows up. Coming from Dayton, blocking somebody like Marcus Davenport that was a big question.

You saw him today, he’s in there, he laid a good block and opened up a run a little bit. You see him on linebackers in the blocking game. The want to was always there, just physically is he going to be able to do it?