Saints Camp: Winston sprained his right ankle, listed as day-to-day

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans everywhere can take a deep breath your starting quarterback Jameis Winston is not expected to miss a significant amount of time.

Today head coach Dennis Allen said Winston's sprained his right ankle at Monday's practice.

"We don't feel like it's anything significant," Allen said.

Winston is listed as day-to-day, and he will not play in the team's first preseason game.

With Winston out, backup quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Ian Book fill in.

The Saints play the Houston Texans at 7 p.m. on Saturday in their preseason opener.

Winston left practice on Monday with a foot injury. He did not receive treatment on the field and continued to practice for a period after he'd first felt discomfort before deciding to walk to the training room.

