NEW ORLEANS — Monday night has the biggest Saints game of the year... that doesn't involve the Saints.

For the Saints to win back the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, it all starts with the Green Bay vs. Minnesota game and ends with the Saints getting one final win on the road.

The Saints got some help from the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, who upset the Seattle Seahawks.

The Saints get the No. 1 seed IF...

The Green Bay Packers lose or tie against the Vikings tonight (or the Lions next week) and the 49ers lose or tie against the Seahawks.

The Saints get the No. 2 seed IF...

The packers lose or tie against the Vikings or Lions and the 49ers beat the Seahawks.

The Saints get the No. 2 seed IF...

The Packers beat the Vikings and Lions and the 49ers lose or tie against the Seahawks.

The Saints get the No. 3 seed IF...

The Packers and 49ers both win their final games.

Of course, all of this assumes the Saints beat the Carolina Panthers in their final regular season game. The Panthers are currently led by a backup QB and an interim coach, so things look good for the Saints, but you can never count out a division rival.

