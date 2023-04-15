Saints: Carr tweets about his first power outage in New Orleans, fans react

Carr said in a tweet, "So... first power outage before I could get our generator hooked up in New Orleans lol anybody want to help?"

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr was one of the thousands of residents in the area who lost power during the severe storms on Saturday.

Carr said in a tweet, "So... first power outage before I could get our generator hooked up in New Orleans lol anybody want to help?"

Fans told Carr the outage was a "welcome to New Orleans."

Carr did respond to a few tweets telling one person who would pay them to get his power back on for his kid's shows. In another response, Carr asked for an explanation on a boil water advisory.

So... first power outage before I could get our generator hooked up in New Orleans lol anybody want to help? — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 15, 2023

Here are some of the tweets:

Can’t wait for hurricane SZN Tweets from our QB1. 😂 pic.twitter.com/PAYGLU7eP4 — Chris Landry (@chris_m_landry) April 15, 2023

When Derek gets his first boil water advisory pic.twitter.com/Wxtcu4uYec — wes (@superduck130) April 15, 2023

Carr is officially one of us https://t.co/BCtXxx07SQ — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) April 15, 2023

Derek,

I use the 67 times a year the power goes out to reflect on my life in the dark. https://t.co/MWmMjdfz0S — Hold The Mayo (@snowlikejonn) April 15, 2023

😂 DC about to have 50 generators at his house in the next 10 mins — Jonathan Pesso (@jonathanpesso) April 15, 2023

Mickey didn’t go full disclosure on Entergy? I hope that doesn’t trigger an escape clause. Join the club!!! — Peter Finney Jr. (@PeterFinneyJr) April 15, 2023

A very ‘New Orleans welcome’ for the new #Saints QB



The replies are a mess 🤣 https://t.co/MqR23GqIqo — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) April 15, 2023

Careful buddy, next stop is losing a tire to a pothole! Boil water advisory is on the list too. 😬 https://t.co/8YMlCKF7cH — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) April 15, 2023