Saints: Carr tweets about his first power outage in New Orleans, fans react

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr was one of the thousands of residents in the area who lost power during the severe storms on Saturday.
Carr said in a tweet, "So... first power outage before I could get our generator hooked up in New Orleans lol anybody want to help?"
Fans told Carr the outage was a "welcome to New Orleans."
Carr did respond to a few tweets telling one person who would pay them to get his power back on for his kid's shows. In another response, Carr asked for an explanation on a boil water advisory.
Here are some of the tweets: