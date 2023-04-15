x
Saints

Saints: Carr tweets about his first power outage in New Orleans, fans react

Carr said in a tweet, "So... first power outage before I could get our generator hooked up in New Orleans lol anybody want to help?"
Derek Carr holds his chest in gratitude as he is introduced as the new quarterback of the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football press conference at the team's training facility in Metairie, La., Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr was one of the thousands of residents in the area who lost power during the severe storms on Saturday. 

Fans told Carr the outage was a "welcome to New Orleans."

Carr did respond to a few tweets telling one person who would pay them to get his power back on for his kid's shows. In another response, Carr asked for an explanation on a boil water advisory.

Here are some of the tweets: 

