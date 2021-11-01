See Saints Coach Sean Payton get 'slimed' by Nickelodeon after playoff win

It looks like more fun than a Gatorade bath!

NEW ORLEANS — Saints Coach Sean Payton is a man of his word.

After coaching the Saints to a 21-9 win over the Chicago Bears, Payton had a bucket of green slime poured over his head to celebrate the win, courtesy of Nickelodeon.

Sean Payton is a man of his word 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IO8oalZdLG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 11, 2021

The Saints-Bears playoff game was the first NFL game broadcast on Nickelodeon and featured plenty of kid-friendly flourishes, including virtual slime shooting out over the endzone and color commentary from the cast of "All That."