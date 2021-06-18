Saints coach Sean Payton getting married today in Mexico: Report

The Saints coach and Skylene Montgomery are set to tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas.

NEW ORLEANS — Saints head coach Sean Payton is getting married in Mexico Friday after a nearly 20-month engagement to Skylene Montgomery.

According to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, Payton and Montgomery are tying the knot in Cabo San Lucas on June 18.

Payton proposed to Montgomery at Longway Tavern in 2019, according to the report. Saints owner Gayle Benson helped Payton pop the question by inviting Montgomery out for what she said was a celebration of her and Tom Benson's wedding anniversary.