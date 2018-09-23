Drew Brees had a quarterback sneak for a touchdown, his second rushing touchdown of the day, to complete a remarkable comeback in the Saints 43-37 win over Atlanta Sunday.

Earlier Brees had completed an unlikely scramble for a touchdown to tie the score at 37 in regulation, forcing the overtime.

Brees and Matt Ryan dueled superbly for 60 minutes and then had to go to overtime.

The two combined for more than 750 yards passing on a day when Brees broke the NFL record for most career completions.

Calvin Ridley, a top draft pick for the Falcons had a huge day, dashing past Saints defenders for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Brees was varying his offerings, throwing to nine different receivers.

Michael Thomas had 10 catches for 130 yards, while Alvin Kamara had 15 catches for 125 yards.

