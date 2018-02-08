METAIRIE - Acadiana is known for hot cajun food,, but apparently the area knows how to be cool, too.

Boudreaux Athletics of Opelousas has provided the ultimate cold spot for the New Orleans Saints during the rigors of 90-degree heat and high humidity at training camp.

A large trailer delivered from Boudreaux Athletics in Opelousas was situated on the Saints practice field with the temperature set at a frigid 25 degrees inside Thursday morning. Groups of 20 or so players broke from practice, entered for a few minutes, then got right back at practice.

"You could probably fit 30 or 40 in there," Saints veteran linebacker A.J. Klein said after practice. "It was great."

And much better than the usual cool tent in open air.

"It's basically a cool truck," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "So instead of that tent at 67 degrees, that truck's at 25 degrees. We can get a position group in there to cool there core body temperature down. By far, that's the most efficient unit I've seen. We just got it."

It reminded Payton of a trip to the Rouses freezer section.

"That's the temperature if you're an Atlantic Salmon," he said. "It's just what it is. As bodies go in there, it goes up to 28. But that's still almost three times more cold than a tent."

Payton said he had heard of the industrial size people freezers popping up at college football practices.

"LSU and Alabama, there are a few of these colleges that are using it," he said. "And our guy (Paul Boudreaux of Boudreaux Athletics) is right down the road here. And it came just like you'd expect, an 18-wheeler dropped it off. It's really a good idea."

One reporter suggested Payton literally had a "meat locker" when all the linemen were in the cool cave.

"We're just trying to get it cold," he said. "And when you have a short amount of time, it's good for these guys to get in there. When the temperatures get hot, you can't cool them down enough. I think coming out of there, you feel a little bit more refreshed, and you're not just getting through practice. That's the idea. We understand that we've got to be aware of how long you're out there on the field. You want to have an effective practice. You want to just not be running plays."

The giant respite station has a serious health issue attached as well.

"It's one element of recovery," Payton said. "And also if someone is going through a second level heat illness, or God forbid, something more serious, the first thing we want to be able to do is cool the core temperatures down. Much better than a tent."

OFFENSE SHINED: The Saints offense came back strong Thursday after a so-so days on Monday and Wednesday. Quarterback Drew Brees hit running back Alvin Kamara over the middle for a 15-yard touchdown in red zone work. Brees looked very good.

"That's the competitive nature you hope that exists with everyone to make these corrections and let's get ready to go," Payton said. "There's a mindset to successful practice, and there's a lot to learn from one that isn't successful."

OFFENSE INSTALLATION: Payton said the Saints are on schedule with their offense installation.

"I would say probably halfway with regards to categories," he said. "We've been in the base first and second down, third down, red zone. We've got two-minute, short yardage, goal line coming. We've got probably five more true install days, and I would say we're four installs in. We try to dedicate at least two days into each install."

The Saints open the preseason on Thursday, Aug. 9, at Jacksonville at 6 p.m.

MARCUS DAVENPORT VS. TERRON ARMSTEAD: First round draft pick Marcus Davenport worked a lot at right defensive end against veteran No. 1 left tackle Terron Armstead on Thursday,

"With a young player like Marcus, those are great reps," Payton said. "Terron can talk to him and say, 'Hey, listen this doesn't give me any trouble at all.' So that's part of the learning curve. When he can start rushing effectively against Terron, then he's probably going to be able to have that confidence each week regardless of who he sees. I think it's outstanding. He's had good plays. There's no light at the end of the tunnel, but he sees glimpses of it. That's the good thing. He's learning."

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "From this point last year, we're way far ahead," linebacker A.J. Klein said. "Just having a year together, I think we're just a more confident unit this year. Obviously, we were unproven going into last year, and then coming off a good season last year, we have high expectations for ourselves. And we're trying to live up to those expectations that were set for us."

