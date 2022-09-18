Saints couldn't overcome 5 turnovers in 20-10 loss to Buccaneers

Ricardo LeCompte breaks down what went wrong for the Saints on Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — Dennis Allen said the reason the New Orleans Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was because of turnovers. Five turnovers by the Saints in the 20-10 loss.

Additionally, Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter. Both were ejected, but an argument could be made that Lattimore didn't deserve to be ejected. Still, it's New York's call.

There are question marks about the Saints' offense. Between the lack of scoring, turnovers, and constant sacks of Winston, the offense needs to be better going forward.

Jameis Winston wouldn't comment on if his four back fractures affected his play, he simply said that he needs to play better.