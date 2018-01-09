The New Orleans Saints announced a slew of cuts to their roster on Saturday afternoon to reach the NFL-mandated reduction to 53 players.
The Saints waived the following players:
QB J.T. Barrett IV
LBs Jayrone Elliott and KeShun Freeman
TE Garrett Griffin
DT Woodrow Hamilton
DB Natrell Jamerson
DE Alex Jenkins
LBs Colton Jumper and Hau’oli Kikaha
WR Keith Kirkwood
T Rick Leonard
WR Tanner McEvoy
DL Henry Mondeaux
DB Kamrin Moore
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
DB Linden Stephens
OL Landon Turner
RB Jonathan Williams
OL Nate Wozniak
TE Deon Yelder
DB Sharrod Neasman
The Saints also terminated the contracts of G Don Barclay, DT Jay Bromley, WR Michael Floyd, DE George Johnson, G Josh LeRibeus, DB Robert Nelson Jr., T Michael Ola, TE John Phillips, QB Tom Savage, WR Brandon Tate, G Andrew Tiller and DB Marcus J. Williams.
Also, the Saints traded DT Devaroe Lawrence to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for future considerations. TE Michael Hoomanawanui and RB Shane Vereen have been placed on Injured Reserve.
On Sunday, the Saints may establish a practice squad of up to 10 players and one player to an International Practice Player Contract.
The Saints will begin regular season play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Superdome on Sunday, September 9 at noon.