The New Orleans Saints announced a slew of cuts to their roster on Saturday afternoon to reach the NFL-mandated reduction to 53 players.

The Saints waived the following players:

QB J.T. Barrett IV

LBs Jayrone Elliott and KeShun Freeman

TE Garrett Griffin

DT Woodrow Hamilton

DB Natrell Jamerson

DE Alex Jenkins

LBs Colton Jumper and Hau’oli Kikaha

WR Keith Kirkwood

T Rick Leonard

WR Tanner McEvoy

DL Henry Mondeaux

DB Kamrin Moore

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

DB Linden Stephens

OL Landon Turner

RB Jonathan Williams

OL Nate Wozniak

TE Deon Yelder

DB Sharrod Neasman

The Saints also terminated the contracts of G Don Barclay, DT Jay Bromley, WR Michael Floyd, DE George Johnson, G Josh LeRibeus, DB Robert Nelson Jr., T Michael Ola, TE John Phillips, QB Tom Savage, WR Brandon Tate, G Andrew Tiller and DB Marcus J. Williams.

Also, the Saints traded DT Devaroe Lawrence to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for future considerations. TE Michael Hoomanawanui and RB Shane Vereen have been placed on Injured Reserve.

On Sunday, the Saints may establish a practice squad of up to 10 players and one player to an International Practice Player Contract.

The Saints will begin regular season play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Superdome on Sunday, September 9 at noon.

