Saints DE Cam Jordan donates $25,000 for laptops to New Orleans students in need

The All-pro defensive end, known for his impact on the New Orleans community off the field, partnered with the city to get the laptops to students in need.

NEW ORLEANS — Once again, Saints star Cameron Jordan is helping local families in need.

The all-pro defensive end donated $25,000 for laptops to go to students in low-income households in New Orleans.

Jordan partnered with the city of New Orleans and United Healthcare to make the donation, he announced Thursday. United will match his gift as well.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Jordan was generous for the gift, which she said will be more important than ever with students potentially staying out of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As you know, many of our families across the city lack access to technology to stay engaged in school, work and recreation. Throughout the pandemic, many have stepped up to help us close the digital divide," Cantrell said.

According to data provided by New Orleans officials, 30 percent of households in the city do not have Internet access and 25 percent live in poverty. Additionally, 37 percent experience "a severe housing cost burden."

Jordan and United's contributions will go to Cantrell's Forward Together New Orleans fund, a nonprofit set up for COVID-19 recovery and relief.

The computers purchased will then be given to students participating in the mayor's year-round internship program, Pathways, which is run by the Office of Youth and Families.

They will be used for virtual work readiness, financial literacy and other digital training, officials said.

During his announcement on the gift, Jordan spoke about the future of football and his take on safety changes.

"There's so many different agendas, so many different procedures in terms of limiting our exposure -- but at the end of the day, I hit people for a living," Jordan said. "I know transmission of bodily fluid is bound to happen."

When asked if he would attend Saints training camp if it were to start tomorrow, Jordan said this:

"I would be right there."

"I'm not 100 percent comfortable with it, but these are the times. Nobody is going to be 100% comfortable," he said.

NFL training camp are scheduled to start in late July.

