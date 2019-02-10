Will Smith, the former Saints defensive end, will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor, according to a report from The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

According to the newspaper, Smith will be the sixth player inducted into the highest tier of Saints honorees. He is already a member of the team's Hall of Fame.

Smith played for the Saints for 11 years, from 2003 to 2014. He ranks fifth in the team's history for sacks with 67.5.

He will join Morten Andersen, Tom Benson, Rickey Jackson, Archie Manning, and Willie Roaf in the Ring of Honor.

Smith was killed in 2016 in an infamous road rage shooting.

The ceremony is expected to take place during the Saints' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which will take place in the Superdome Sunday.

