Saints debut new alternate black helmet for 2022 season

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints debuted a new piece of their uniforms on Thursday.
The team debuted a new alternate black helmet that will be worn for at least one game in the 2022 season.
Whichever game these will first be worn in will be the first time in over 50 years the team will wear a helmet that differs from their traditional and iconic gold. The team last wore black helmets in the 1969 preseason.
These new helmets now give the Who Dat Nation yet another thing to look forward to in 2022.