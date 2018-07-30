The Saints have worked to improve its defense over the last few years, and that side of the ball made an emphatic statement at Monday’s practice as it dominated the offense as a hard rain fell on Airline Drive.

Defenders intercepted four passes during an exciting 7-on-7 session, something rarely seen at training camp sessions the last few years. It’s clear the Saints’ investment in veterans like linebackers Demario Davis, Craig Robertson, and A.J. Klein, safety Kurt Coleman, along with draft picks like cornerback Marshon Lattimore, safety Marcus Williams, linebacker Alex Anzalone, and defensive end Marcus Davenport, is starting to pay off in a big way.

We saw glimpses of greatness from the Saints’ defense last year, as that unit trimmed eight points off its points per game average from 2016 to 2017. With the exception of safety Kenny Vaccaro, that defense is expected to be even better this season with virtually all of its starters from last season’s playoff run.

Despite the offense’s tough day, training camp history has proven Drew Brees and company rarely have two bad practices in a row, so the Saints’ defense will have to bring that same intensity to keep up on Wednesday after an off day on Tuesday.

For years, Saints fans have seen how dangerous this offense can be, and if the defense is capable of a performance like today’s on game day, this team will be awfully difficult for opponents to keep up with.

