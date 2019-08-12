NEW ORLEANS — It came down to a single play, realistically. And when it did, George Kittle caught a 4th and 2 pass and dragged a facemask-grabbing Marcus Williams for 39 yards to set up the game-winning field goal as the 49ers beat the Saints 48-46 Sunday.

The loss will likely drop the Saints’ position from #1 in the NFC to number 3 – at least, for now.

What was touted as a battle between two of the league’s best defenses instead turned into a shootout and the 49ers had the ball last and the Saints – as was the case most of the game – couldn’t stop San Francisco with the game on the line.

“We had a number of opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on," said head coach Sean Payton. "Credit San Francisco. They made the plays in the end when they needed to.”

The Saints took a 46-45 lead with 53 seconds to go on a Drew Brees TD to Tre’Quan Smith, but the Niners had that time and all three of their timeouts.

The Saints defense gave up an eight-yard pass play and then successfully defended two passes but then the pass to George Kittle on 4th and 2 led to the win.

The Saints lost despite a tremendous effort by their veteran quarterback.

Brees threw 5 touchdown passes and leaped over the goal for another - two of those scores came in the final 6:06 of the game to erase what had been a 42-33 Niner lead.

"It was like a heavyweight boxing match," said Brees. "We had a chance to win. So did they. Unfortunately they came out on top today. We're better than what we put out there today."

The second score to Smith just led to the ending heartache.

Brees finished 29 of 40 passing with the 5 touchdown passes. He did not throw a pick and was not sacked by the vaunted SF pass rush.

The Saints scored on two nice Jared Cook touchdown receptions, but the second one was costly as he was hit to the head and left the game with a concussion, unable to return.

While San Francisco was being lit up by Brees, they concentrated on keeping Alvin Kamara from beating them and it worked. He had 17 touches for only 43 yards, often getting tackled shortly after touching the ball.

Jimmy Garoppolo was Brees' equal on the day though. He hit on 26 of 35 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns. He did throw an interception. The Niners also scored on a TD pass from Emmanuel Sanders, who, in addition to that toss, also caught 7 passes for 157 yards.