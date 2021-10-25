Saints defense leads the way in 13-10 win over Seahawks

Saints defense sacked Geno Smith five times and only allowed 219 yards

NEW ORLEANS — On a wet and rainy night in Seattle, the Saints topped the Seahawks 13-10.

Playing in his first game undrafted rookie, Brian Johnson made a 33-yard field goal to put the Saints ahead for good with just under two minutes left in the game.

"Unreal feeling, I couldn't have written that up better myself," said Johnson.

Both offenses struggled to put together positive drives and the game lacked explosive plays.

Seahawks receiver, DK Metcalf had one of the few big plays of the night early in the first quarter when he caught an 84-yard touchdown pass to give Seattle a 7-0 lead.

Marshon Lattimore covered Metcalf throughout the game and would only allow Metcalf to catch one more pass.

"Our defense played well after the explosive play early on," said Sean Payton.

The Saint's defense locked in after giving up that touchdown and made timely stops throughout the rest of the game.

They sacked Geno Smith five times and only allowed 219 yards

After one-quarter of play, the Seahawks led 7-0.

Jameis Winston led two scoring drives in the second quarter. The first ended with Johnson making the first field goal of his career from 21 yards out.

Alvin Kamara was featured in both drives and would score on a 13-yard pass after Winston fumbled the snap.

Alvin Kamara caught 10 passes for 128 receiving yards and rushed for 50 yards.

At halftime, the Saints led 10-7.

In the second half, the offensive struggles continued for both teams. Late in the third quarter, Adam Trautman fumbled and set up the Seahawks for a field goal.

Jason Myers made a 50-yard field goal to tie the game at 10.

The game remained tied at the end of the third quarter.

Myers missed a 50-yard field goal with just under seven minutes in the fourth quarter that would have given Seattle the lead.

The Saints took advantage of the miss and drove 13 plays in five minutes to retake the lead.