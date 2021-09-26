Saints Defense leads the way in 28-13 win over Patriots

They picked off rookie Mac Jones three times and sacked him twice.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints took down the Patriots 28-13 in Foxborough behind a dominant performance from their defense. They picked off rookie Mac Jones three times and sacked him twice.

To start the game the Saints defense forced three straight three and outs.

After a rough game against the Panthers last week Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara bounced backed with stellar performances.

Kamara scored the first points of the day on an 11-yard pass from Winston.

P.J. Williams got the first interception of the game with under three minutes left before halftime. Williams returned it to the New England nine-yard line to set the offense up for their second touchdown.

Winston connected with Marquez Callaway for seven-yard touchdown. The throw was a bit questionable, Winston was falling backward as he was tackled and said that he was not even trying to throw it to one of his receivers.

"That was all God. I was trying to throw that ball away, Marquez went up there and snatched it. So, touchdown good guys," said Winston.

Winston completed 13 of 21 passes for 128 yards and Kamara 24 times for 89 yards.

The Saints led 14-3 at halftime.

On the Patriot's first play of the second half Malcolm Jenkins picked of Jones and returned it 26 yards to give the Saints a 21-3 lead.

"I think we're starting to see that we're the strength of our team. And we're going to have to play big in order for our team to have success. And that is just the identity and the formula that seems to be working for us," Jenkins said.

The Patriots scored 10 points unanswered to bring the score to 21-13 with nine-minute remaining in the third quarter.

With the game back in reach, the Saint's offense responded with one of their best drives of the season. They drove 75 yards in six minutes and 35 seconds to increase their lead to 28-13.

Taysom Hill was featured on the drive, rushing the ball four times and scoring on a 4-yard touchdown.

Marshawn Lattimore returned after missing one game, he got his first interception of the season on the Patriot's final drive.

The Saints will play their first home game Sunday, Oct. 3 against the New York Giants.

"We are excited to come back home and finally let other teams feel the wrath of our fans," said Winston.