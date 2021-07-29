Reports: Saints WR Deonte Harris arrested on suspicion of DUI

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that Harris was arrested at 1:27 a.m. on July 16 in his hometown of Baltimore.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints punt returner and wide receiver Deonte Harris was reportedly arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol earlier this month.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that Harris was arrested at 1:27 a.m. on July 16 in his hometown of Baltimore. The newspaper cited police records from Baltimore County.

The newspaper says Harris has not yet been disciplined by the NFL but two-game suspensions are common for a first-offense DUI.

The arrest was first reported by Nick Underhill with neworleans.football.

Harris' arrest is more bad news for a Saints team that is already to be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas for the start of the 2021 season. Thomas recently underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle and is expected to miss half of the upcoming season.