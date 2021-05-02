Here are the undrafted free agents the Saints have signed

Here is the information on the day 3 draft picks and the undrafted free agent signees.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints shocked again with the fourth-round selection of Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book. What's the plan with the winningest quarterback in Fighting Irish history? It's not to be a Taysom Hill clone, but Sean Payton isn't going to "put a ceiling" on the young prospect.



Kentucky OL Landon Young provides strength and explosion via late-round investment after the Saints trade up to grab him. Whether he'll be depth or development will come down to his ability to adjust to the NFL game.



South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker gets the final draft nod by New Orleans. 27 touchdowns in his four years, with 12 different quarterbacks is pretty impressive. But so are his testing results and versatility. This seventh-rounder could have a clear path to the roster if he goes well.

Here are notes on the Saints undrafted free agent acquisitions through early Sunday.

Trill Williams - Defensive Back - Syracuse University

5th round grade from Dane Bruegler. CB 13 6’0 208 – might move to safety, 10 passes defended in career along with 4 interceptions.

Allows 72% completion percentage on catchable passes thrown his way.

Could be a Justin Hardee type.

Former receiver, running back, and punt returner physical hitter who plays well downhill. Could be a very good special teams gunner.

Dylan Soehner - Tight End - Iowa State University

Told us that he's a lifelong Saints fan. Blocking tight end who won’t stretch the field. 700+ special teams snaps as a blocker.

Saw his catch total rise each season in college, but it’s the blocking and special teams that’d offer him the most immediate path to the roster.

Nolan Cooney - Punter - Syracuse University

74 punts in 2020. 24 were downed inside the 20. 25 of then went for 50+ yards. Only three touchbacks surrendered.

Potential punter competition in New Orleans with last year’s UDFA Blake Gilliken.

Bryce Thompson - Cornerback - Tennessee

5’10 182 pounds. He had 8 career interception and 19 passes defended. Character concerns dropped his stock.

Eric Burrell - Safety - Wisconsin

5’10 197 pounds and 4.69 40. Logged 126 tackles in 26 starts. Former teammate of Saints' Zack Baun.

Shaq Smith - Linebacker - Maryland

Actually has some pretty good tools. 6’2 and 237 pounds, but not a lot of college production with only 10 games of starting college experience.

54 tackles over 40 total games in which he appeared.

Stevie Scott - Running Back - Indiana University

6’0” 220 pounds. Stocky guy who always falls forward, but lacks big play potential in film.

Mike Brown - Offensive Lineman - West Virginia University

6’3 and 340 pounds with 5.6 speed. Big body guy. No sacks allowed in 10 games in 2020, 12 knockdowns.

At East Arizona Community college he helped lead the way for the conference’s number one rushing attack with 3,532 yards in 2017 following up a conference leading performance of 4,022 (335.2 per game) in 2016.

Alex Hoffman - Offensive Lineman - Carroll College

Listed at 6’6” 295 pounds. Carroll College is in Montana, but Hoffman is another Saints player from Utah.

Josiah Bronson - Defensive Tackle - Washington

6’2 304 pounds. 5.07 40. Not a natural pass rusher, but a successful run stuffer at nose tackle in college.

Lawrence Woods - Cornerback - Truman State

5’9 182 pounds and 4.5 speed. 2018 GLVC Special Teams Player of the Year

- 4 kickoff return TDs

- 50.7 yard average on 12 kick returns

- School's 8th best all-time kick return total (609)