NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees continues to add to his impressive resume.

The National Football League announced Thursday that the Saints' quarterback was named NFC Player of the Month for December.

The 40-year-old Brees enters the NFL Playoff Wild Card round red hot and ageless. He has thrown at least three touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his last four games. He recorded a 74.3 completion percentage, just shy of breaking his record of 74.4 set last season.

The No. 3 seed New Orleans Saints will host the No. 6 Vikings Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 12:05 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.