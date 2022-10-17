Saints estimated injury report: Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Marshon Lattimore would not have practiced

While the Saints didn't practice today, an estimation suggests that key players on offense and defense wouldn't have practiced.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints and Cardinals did not practice today ahead of their Thursday night showdown, but an estimated practice report suggests both teams face a significant amount of wear and tear.

For the Saints, wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), guard Andrus Peat (chest), Tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) would have been notable non-participants.

Running back Mark Ingram (knee), CB Paulson Adebo (knee), safety Marcus Maye (rib) and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), and quarterbacks Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and Andy Dalton (back) would have been limited participants.

For the Cardinals, notable would-be non-participants include WR Marquise Brown (foot), RB James Conner (ribs), center Rodney Hudson (Knee), G Justin Pugh (Knee), kicker Matt Prater (left hip), and S Jalen Thompson (hamstring).

RB Eno Benjamin (foot), linebacker Zaven Collins (shoulder), and CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) would have been notable non-participants.

The Saints play the Cardinals in Arizona on Thursday, October 20 at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.