Saints expected to sign RB Jamaal Williams

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have reportedly agreed to terms with former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams on a three-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Williams, 27, had his best season in his career in 2022, rushing for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns (a league-best) on 262 carries.
A BYU product who played with Taysom Hill, Williams spent the first few years of his NFL career on the Packers before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2021.
Williams will likely serve as the Saints' RB2 and can fill in as the starting RB in the case of a possible suspension to Alvin Kamara.
Outside of football, Williams is also a massive fan of anime and video games, which has resulted in numerous viral clips. He frequently wears a "Naruto" headband in the locker room and talks about playing Pokémon.
