Injury Report: Who's in and who's out for Saints vs. Falcons

Tre'Quan Smith will play Sunday after taking a scary hit last week.

NEW ORLEANS — It's official: Taysom Hill will start for Drew Brees' place in today's home game against the Atlanta Falcons.

We knew Saints QB Drew Brees would be out for at least three weeks after he fractured 11 ribs over the course of two games. Today, Sean Payton confirmed reports that Taysom Hill would start in his place.

Sean Payton confirms to @DiannaESPN that Taysom Hill will start at QB today 💪#ATLvsNO | #SaintsGameday pic.twitter.com/QoLmGWLswi — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 22, 2020

Brees was diagnosed with the fractures and a collapsed lung on Monday. He was placed on the injured reserve list and will miss the next three games at a minimum.

Also missing for the Saints is CB Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore is the Saints top cover defensive back and would typically follow Julio Jones all game.

He left last week's game against the 49ers early with an abdominal injury.

Here's the full injury report for the Saints and Falcons:

Saints Inactives

CB Marshon Lattimore

RB Dwayne Washington

LB Chase Hansen

OL Derrick Kelly

TE Josh Hill

DL Malcolm Roach

Falcons Inactives

QB Kurt Benkert

RB Qadree Ollison

CB Tyler Hall

OT John Wetzel

DT Deadrin Senat