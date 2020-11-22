Injury Report: Who's in and who's out for Saints vs. Falcons

NEW ORLEANS — It's official: Taysom Hill will start for Drew Brees' place in today's home game against the Atlanta Falcons.
We knew Saints QB Drew Brees would be out for at least three weeks after he fractured 11 ribs over the course of two games. Today, Sean Payton confirmed reports that Taysom Hill would start in his place.
Brees was diagnosed with the fractures and a collapsed lung on Monday. He was placed on the injured reserve list and will miss the next three games at a minimum.
Also missing for the Saints is CB Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore is the Saints top cover defensive back and would typically follow Julio Jones all game.
He left last week's game against the 49ers early with an abdominal injury.
Here's the full injury report for the Saints and Falcons:
Saints Inactives
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- RB Dwayne Washington
- LB Chase Hansen
- OL Derrick Kelly
- TE Josh Hill
- DL Malcolm Roach
Falcons Inactives
- QB Kurt Benkert
- RB Qadree Ollison
- CB Tyler Hall
- OT John Wetzel
- DT Deadrin Senat
