NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees went into surgery Wednesday afternoon, but all week long Saints fans have been sending their well wishes for good results and a speedy recovery.

Someone pressure washed "#9" on the Superdome after Brees was injured.

"It's emotional when Drew Brees goes down. That's pretty much the heart of our team," Saints fan Christopher Canfill said.

At Tic-Toc Cafe in Metairie, owner Michael Delahoussaye had a message for the refs, but more importantly a message for Brees.

Outside his restaurant, he displayed, "I hope the doctors can fix Drew's thumb & the ref's middle finger!"

Earlier in the week he also had, "Thumbs up for Drew. Heal Dat!"

"He's done so much for this community. I think we want to show our love by letting him know how much we support him," Delahoussaye said.

A shop on Magazine St. displayed a sign saying, "We will not allow either blind refs nor injured thumbs to tarnish our sparkle. Believe Dat."

There is overwhelming support on social media. Fans are sending good vibes and prayers with tweets like 'Praying everything goes well Drew Brees heal Dat', 'Wishing it was me and not drew brees', 'Good luck today @drewbrees.'

Some fans even claimed they'd give Brees their hand if they could, tweeting: "If you need a right hand just let me know. I'll give you mine, I'll learn how to write with my left' and 'how can I give Drew Brees my hand."

Now fans are just choosing to 'Believe Dat' Drew Brees will 'Heal Dat' quickly.

"Hope everything goes well, don't rush back if you don't need to because we need you," Canfill said.