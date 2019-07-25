NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints training camp officially begins bright and early Friday morning, but a banner outside the team's Metairie facility was already welcoming fans Thursday.

Veteran black and gold players joined the rookies at Thursday's practice. Head coach Sean Payton and General Manager Mickey Loomis are expected to address the media at 5:15 p.m. following the practice.

The NFC Championship no-call is still fresh in the minds of many fans, who are ready for the football season to start to take another run at the Super Bowl.

"Can't wait, I don't know anyone who watched the Superbowl this year. I think the entire country boycotted. So, yes we're very excited," one Saints fan told WWL-TV. "How can you not be excited? Especially, being a native New Orleanian. It's like going to church on Sunday."

As of Thursday morning, seven Saints training camp dates are already sold out, including this weekend. Fans can still get tickets for some days, but they are all during the week. Tickets are free and each person can claim up to four at a time at the New Orleans Saints website.

