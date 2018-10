An incredibly exciting and competitive game seemed destined for overtime, but that's when fate turned in the Saints' direction.

Justin Tucker, who had made all 222 of the extra points he's tried as a professional, missed a possible game-tying extra point, giving the Saints a 24-23 win over the Ravens.

When you’re watching Chopped and someone decides to make ice cream with 2 minutes left #WhoDat @Saints pic.twitter.com/X85ROLo4GR — Justin Pipkins (@justin_pipkins) October 21, 2018

When you're driving away from the store with a truck full of groceries and realize you forgot the one thing you needed. pic.twitter.com/piMKHpuyIf — Boo Mart 👻 (@BreauxMart) October 21, 2018

Justin Tucker will now become a Cajun meme. Allow me to start.#WhoDat #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/yjvzEKGoCh — Brennan Matherne (@BrennanMatherne) October 21, 2018

When you find out your side chick is friends with your main chick #whodat https://t.co/LEVYJv28Pv pic.twitter.com/IOEmvO3a0J — Ed Smith (@iamedsmith) October 21, 2018

My baby in the womb during the last two minutes of that game #WHODAT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZmE6lycgn3 — Charla Says (@Charla4Mayor) October 21, 2018

What a way to win! Justin Tucker's first career missed extra point leads to a #Saints road victory #NOvsBAL pic.twitter.com/hWPQTc6dF1 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 21, 2018

Sean Payton on Justin Tucker's miss: It's funny sometimes how this game is. It was a significant play. — Doug Mouton (@DMoutonWWL) October 21, 2018

