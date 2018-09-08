It’s not real just yet, but Thursday’s preseason trip to Jacksonville is our first look of the 2018 New Orleans Saints.

Like preseason or not, it’s hard for Black-and-Gold fans not to get excited about watching the Saints after last season’s return to the postseason.

At first glance, this year’s four preseason games are less important than any Saints’ exhibition season in at least four years.

But while fewer roster spots are up for grabs than normal, that doesn’t mean there aren’t many players worth casting an eye on before things really get serious.

For all of us who haven’t been watching practice in Metairie, Thursday’s preseason opener is our first chance to create an initial impression on a growing list of players.

For some, like the rookies, it’ll literally be a first impression.

For others, like free agents coming from other clubs, it’ll be a first impression in the Saints system.

And for one, like Saints 2010 first-rounder Patrick Robinson returning the Crescent City, it’ll be a second chance to make a first impression.

As for the rookies, four stick out to me. First-rounder Marcus Davenport has been banged up, so we’ll wait to see him for the first time.

The draft profiles and highlight films on Tre’Quan Smith, a third-round pick out of Central Florida, didn’t give me a promising first impression of this rookie receiver.

But early training camp reviews have been very good, so hopefully he can snag a few balls in traffic in this opener.

The other one is undrafted free agent tight end Deon Yelder. I’ve always had a softer spot for tight ends and safeties, so seeing if there’s any long-term steal potential in Yelder will be fun.

The other two are little running back Boston Scott and defensive back Natrell Jamerson.

Could Boston really be the next Darren Sproles? Jamerson’s name just sounds like a football star. It’s time to see if he’s got the talent to back up that name.

Then there’s the group of veteran free agents.

Seeing linebacker Demario Davis and safety Kurt Coleman wearing the Black-and-Gold will be fun, but the one who really could elevate this offense and team overall is receiver Cameron Meredith.

A healthy Meredith should finally complete this receiving corps. Hopefully he exceeds what two other No. 81s — Michael Haynes and Randall Hill — did in Saints’ uniforms.

Then there’s crew of running backs.

As we wait to see how Sean Payton really handles the carries in the first four weeks with Mark Ingram suspended, it’ll be intriguing to see how Shane Vereen, Terrance West and Jonathan Williams seem to be fitting into the offense.

And wouldn’t it be fun to watch Brandon Tate take a punt back for a touchdown?

The Saints haven’t been good in that area since Jim Haslett was the coach.

Finally, is Robinson really a new guy?

Robinson left New Orleans after five seasons and went on to play for three different teams over the next three seasons.

When he left town, many Saints’ fans labeled him a bust — not a total bust perhaps, but a bust by first-round standards.

Now he returns with an Eagles Super Bowl ring on his finger.

On Thursday, we start to see if he’s really a new and improved version of what a first-round cornerback is supposed to look like.

That’s a lot to look out for, folks.

For the record, New Orleans beat Cincinnati 17-7 in the 2009 preseason opener.

