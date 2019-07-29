NEW ORLEANS — A lawsuit by New Orleans Saints season ticket holders following the now infamous NFC Championship "no-call" will be back in court Monday.

A judge is expected to set a discovery schedule Monday, which would set a timeline for information regarding the case to be shared between both parties. That timeline could also include depositions from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials.

On July 18, a decision by Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard made the depositions a possibility by not dismissing the case. The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that a Lousiana 4th Circuit Court Appeal panel unanimously upheld Sheppard's decision.

Monday's court meeting is set to begin at 11 a.m.

The plaintiffs in this case, Antonio Le Mon, Susan Boudreaux, Jane Preau and William Preau III, say the lawsuit is not about money but uncovering the truth.

---

