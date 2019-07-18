NEW ORLEANS — An Orleans Parish Civil District Court judge has ruled in favor of a group of New Orleans Saints season ticket holders in their latest battle against the NFL following the infamous 'no-call' in last year's NFC Championship game.

Thursday's judgment from Judge D. Nicole Sheppard means that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could be required to provide a deposition. The league will also have to answer questions and provide documents in discovery.

But WWL-TV legal expert Chick Foret said he doesn't think any depositions will be taken.

"In my opinion, this case is going to die a slow death," Foret said. "I think that the case law is clearly on the side of the defendants in this case. I think at the end of the day, the NFL as distasteful as it may be to all the Saints fans, the NFL will prevail and this case will be dismissed."

If the judge would have sided with the NFL, the lawsuit would have been wiped clean.

The plaintiffs in this case, Antonio Le Mon, Susan Boudreaux, Jane Preau and William Preau III, say the lawsuit is not about money but uncovering the truth.

---

WWL-TV reporter Meghan Kee can be reached at mkee@wwltv.com;