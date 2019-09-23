NEW ORLEANS — The city was decked out in their Black and Gold for New Orleans' big win against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.

Saints fans were out and about in the city, pregaming at bars and at the annual Fried Chicken Fest at the riverfront.



Festival-goers came dressed in Saints gear, ready to cheer on their team at the drop of a dime. This was the first game for the Saints since Drew Brees was hurt last week against the Rams. While fans are looking forward to his recovery, they were locked in on the game at hand.

Watch the Who Dat Nation below

