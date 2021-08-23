Saints fans test out Superdome's new COVID restrictions

“It is what it is. If that’s what they say you have to do, that’s what you’ve got to do."

NEW ORLEANS — It’s game time at the Dome, but before the Who Dat Nation got to cheer on the Black and Gold Monday night, Saints fans had to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test to get in.

“It was just showing your card, showing your ID and you’re straight through,” Hannah Green said.

For Green and her mom, who are visiting from Phoenix, it was then straight to their third row, 50-yard line seats to watch the game. Fans Eyewitness News spoke to who filed through those COVID checkpoints had no problem with the requirements.

“We’re vaccinated, we’ve got our masks, we’re ready. Let’s go get it. Let’s go,” said Richard Coleman, visiting from Gulfport.

“It is what it is. If that’s what they say you have to do, that’s what you’ve got to do,” said Gary Tyler, visiting from Monroe. “Personal preference, if you want to come to a game you’ve got to show your card.”

“I have my hand sanitizer, I’m going to keep my mask on and do what’s protocol,” said Pamela Alexander form New Orleans.

For folks who haven’t been vaccinated, many scored a shot outside at Ochsner’s Mobile Vaccination Site.

“One stop shop,” said Travis Culotta from Slidell.

Culotta sells programs at the game and stopped to get a shot on his way to work.

“In Slidell, we went to all the Walgreen’s and CVS pharmacies and they were all booked up. You have to make appointments for them,” Culotta said.

Since the City’s mandate requires at least the first dose of a vaccine, Culotta went to work and got to watch the Saints play. The city’s top doctor says even though you’re not fully protected immediately after the shot, the city is trying to be flexible with people.

“You’re not fully protected if you get the vaccine and you walk through the door but that’s the middle ground here. What that one shot does is that sets you up to protect you for the foreseeable future. It’s much more protective than that test you’re going to show,”Dr. Jennifer Avegno said.

For fans, it’s all about the experience and if that means masking up, being vaccinated or testing negative, it’s all worth it.

“Whatever will keep us safer and get us back to a little bit more normalcy, I think will be great,” said Sherri Tyler, visiting from Monroe.