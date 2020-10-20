Saints fans will return to the Superdome starting this Sunday

The City and Saints will take a phased approach to allowing fans back in the stands.

NEW ORLEANS — Fans will return to the Superdome for Saints games, starting this weekend.

According to a statement from Saints spokesperson Greg Bensel, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has agreed to a "phased and deliberate" approach to allowing fans to attend Saints games at in the Superdome.

This week, 3,000 tickets will be distributed to season ticket holders for the Oct. 25 game against the Carolina Panthers.

if the current trends continue with New Orleans COVID-19 cases, capacity will be increased to 6,000 fans for the Nov. 15 game against the San Francisco 49ers and the Nov. 22 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Capacity would then increase to 15,000 fans for the Dec. 20 game against the Kansas City Chiefs and Dec. 25 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

In addition to monitoring safety protocols inside the Superdome, the City will strictly enforce New Orleans' restrictions on crowds and gatherings in the CBD and French Quarter ahead of games.

"It is imperative as noted that everyone do their part to make sure all of the progress made by our community in our fight against Covid-19 is not lost and we have no setbacks," Bensel said. "This plan is based on creating a healthy and safe environment for our fans to arrive, enjoy and depart Saints home games safely."

