NEW ORLEANS — It is not enough that we get to celebrate a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but the New Orleans Saints also get to celebrate Drew Brees’ 40th birthday.

Brees will turn 40 years old Tuesday, and Saints fans were eager to spread the birthday love early. Who Dat nation flocked to social media after Sunday’s win to congratulate the Saints on the victory and to show how much they appreciate their future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback.

"HAPPY BLESSED BIRTHDAY @DREWBREES. WHO DATT!!," Twitter user Lipsle2 wrote.

"Repping the [GOAT] today! Happy Birthday @drewbrees!!! #WhoDat! #HomeInTheDome," Twitter user Lyndawoolard wrote.

Even our news partners at the New Orleans Advocate got involved in the early birthday festivities. The newspaper teamed up with New Orleans-based rapper Choppa to create a birthday song just for No. 9.:

