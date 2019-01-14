NEW ORLEANS — After defeating the defending Super Bowl champions at home, the New Orleans Saints are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in NFC Championship game.

According to USA Today’s NFL Odds, New Orleans is favored by 3.5 points in the post-season rematch after the Saints defeated the Rams 45-35 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in November.

Home-field advantage usually represented with 3 point advantage, so oddsmakers are essentially saying both teams are evenly matched.

New Orleans (14-3) and Los Angeles (14-3) played their own wild shootout on Nov. 4. Wil Lutz's 54-yard field goal got the lead for the Saints with 6:23 left, and Brees found Michael Thomas for a clinching 72-yard touchdown in a 45-35 victory.

The Saints advanced to the NFC Championship game by using a dominant ball-control offense and a few gambles that paid off. The Saints got two touchdown passes from Drew Brees and two interceptions from Marcus Lattimore in a 20-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

"We were real calm and poised and we knew we were going to get things done," Brees said.

New Orleans (14-3) will host the NFC title game next week against the Rams (14-3). The winner is going to the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.