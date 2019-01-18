NEW ORLEANS — Saints fans from all over, of all ages, let their Who Dat spirit show on Friday ahead of the big Saints-Rams game Sunday.

The game will determine the winner of the NFC Championship as well as who will be heading to the Superbowl in Atlanta.

Sunday's game is set to kickoff at 2:05 p.m.

Check out how some fans celebrated ahead of the game:

Students, teachers, faculty and even the band at Grace King stormed the hallways chanting Who Dat!:

Little Who Dats chanted their hearts out at the Holy Trinity Lutheran School in Covington.

Students at Holy Savior Catholic School in Lockport held a pep rally:

Patients at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero held their own Who Dat parade:

An amazing crew over at Christwood Retirement Center in Covington incorporated the Saints and Choppa in their pool workout:

Those in the office at The Louisiana Hand Surgical Center had their own secondline/pep rally:

Meanwhile our WWL-TV crew traveled around the city to several locations to spread the Who Dat cheer: