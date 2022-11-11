Saints Final Injury Report: 5 starters out, 4 others questionable

The Saints will be missing two offensive linemen as the Steelers welcome back reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, linebacker T.J. Watt.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints will be without five starters and could be missing four more as they head into a make or break Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Saints will be without running back Mark Ingram (knee), defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), and interior offensive linemen Erik McCoy (calf) and Andrus Peat (tricep) on Sunday.

The losses of McCoy and Peat are notable, as the Steelers will be welcoming back reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt to the lineup. Watt hasn't played since Week 1, when he suffered a pectoral injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watt is one of the NFL's most decorated and ferocious pass rushers; his 22.5 sacks in 2021 tied the NFL record for sacks in a single season.

Defensive ends Marcus Davenport (calf) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness) are both questionable to play, as are both starting safeties Marcus Maye (abdomen) and P.J. Williams (illness). If neither Maye nor Williams can play, the Saints will be forced to rotate special teamers Daniel Sorensen, J.T. Gray, and Bryce Thompson at the safety position.