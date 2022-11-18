Saints Final Injury Report: Cam Jordan among 7 starters out Sunday

Jordan had been dealing with an eye issue all week.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints will be limping into their Week 11 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, as seven starters will not be available on Sunday.

Among those missing will be defensive captain and All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan, who will be absent due to an eye injury. Jordan had been dealing with the injury all throughout practice this week.

Jordan's absence will put even more of a burden on a defense that was already riddled with injuries. Linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), and fellow defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf) are also out on Sunday. Special teams ace J.T. Gray (hamstring) is also out.

Offensively, the team will still be without running back Mark Ingram (knee), and tackle James Hurst (concussion) will also not be available. Starting left guard Andrus Peat (tricep) is questionable to play.

A positive for the Saints is that neither wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) nor tackle Ryan Ramczyk (illness) carry an injury designation and both will play on Sunday. Defensive back Marcus Maye (abdomen) and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (ankle) will also play.