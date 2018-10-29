The New Orleans Saints have won six games in a row, and Bovada sportsbook likes their chances of giving the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams their first loss in 2018. This is the first time the Rams enter a game as the underdog this season.

With an over/under of 60 points and New Orleans favored by just one point, Bovada’s early forecast on Monday calls for a high-scoring game between two evenly-matched teams. But the Saints’ homefield advantage may be coming into play; since the start of the 2017 season, they’ve lost just twice when defending their home turf.

Los Angeles has been on a tear this year, with star running back Todd Gurley (96 points) outscoring entire teams like the Buffalo Bills (81). They’ve won their first eight games of the year and beaten some of the Saints’ own opponents, having dropped the Minnesota Vikings 31-25 in L.A. back in Week 4.

The Saints have played this newest incarnation of the Rams twice, losing on the road last season 26-20 with each team hit hard by injuries. The Saints and Rams had something like a rematch to close out the 2018 preseason, though most of Rams head coach Sean McVay’s team didn’t make the trip for an exhibition game. In turn, the Saints dropped a 28-0 blowout on them with McVay fuming on the sideline. He probably hasn’t forgotten that.

We’ll see how the line shifts as game day approaches, but this early vote of confidence in New Orleans has to mean something. The winner of this game could really lock in home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

