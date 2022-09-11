Forecast: Misery loves company so Saints fans should root for rivals to struggle

Watching the Falcons and Bucs struggle is a lot of fun even if watching the Saints so far this season, hasn't been.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints 2022 season is off the rails, in the ditch, and on fire. It hasn't gone at all like we hoped or expected. The Saints are still only one game out of first in the horrible, laughable, lovable and sad NFC South, but never has trailing by just one game felt like so gigantic a gap.

So if our Saints' dreams of having a winning season and playoff dreams are deader than George Washington, where is the fun to be had every Sunday watching the Saints? We can't even root for the Saints to lose games for a better 2023 first round draft pick BECAUSE THEY TRADED IT AWAY! No worries, I've got a helpful list.

1. Hate Watching Our Enemies

The Saints might be terrible but so is the rest of the entire NFC South. Being able to watch the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday gag up ANOTHER double-digit lead and manage to create a potential game-winning fumble against the Chargers and then fumble the ball themselves right back to the Chargers ON THE SAME PLAY was a delight.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Los Angeles Rams but watching Tom Brady look old and try to run the broken Tampa offense might be a more enjoyable football experience for me in 2022 than watching Saints games. I need to start a running total of how many Microsoft Surface tablets Tom Brady murders the rest of the year. It's going to be a lot.

The Rams manage to never do the Saints any favors when we need them to but at least the Rams future is even bleaker than the Saints. Matthew Stafford is old and injured, they have worse cap issues and less draft picks than the Saints, and I'm guessing their coach is about to pull a Sean Payton and take a year or two off.

The Rams falling into the abyss will warm my heart FOR YEARS.

2. Blaming Dennis Allen FOR EVERYTHING bad in our lives

I like Dennis Allen, I thought he was the right guy to replace Sean Payton, but there are moments during games where I forget he's the Saints head coach. I'm not going to pretend to know the specifics on why Sean Payton was a superior coach to Allen, I just know the Saints sideline energy feels like it has been turned off, Allen's press conferences are dull and he seems way less interested in using the media to communicate with players and fans.

Is it fair that I blamed Dennis Allen for my morning bagel getting burned by my toaster? Maybe not, but being a Saints fan is not a rational exercise.

Didn't get that job you wanted? Dennis Allen's defense not creating turnovers is keeping you unemployed.

Girlfriend or boyfriend left you? If Dennis Allen's defense could tackle you'd be engaged.

Dennis Allen isn't just responsible for the Saints' lack of success, he's ruining more than our Sundays. /not really but kind of

3. Enjoy Chris Olave being awesome

This one might be specific only to me as I placed a bet on Olave being the NFL offensive rookie of the year, but Olave is special and every time he is wide open catching a pass, I think to myself, “All the Saints need to do is get a slightly above average quarterback because Olave is just that good." Olave is Saints hope in human form. I wish Andy Dalton would throw 25 passes to him every week.

Saints Fan Mood and Meditation Music: Comfortably Numb -- Pink Floyd

The 2022 Saints feel like the 2004 and 2005 Jim Haslett Era Saints; the present is hopeless, the future is uncertain, and all I want from Sunday is to be entertained for 3 hours. Be better than Monday night Saints. That was worse than bad because it was boring. Whatever you do in Pittsburgh, don't be boring. If you must be terrible, crash and burn in style. I've become comfortably numb and I hate it .

The Games Last Week: 3-2 Season: 29-16

Pittsburgh (+2.5) vs New Orleans Saints: How are the Saints favored ON THE ROAD?! This line made me think Las Vegas oddsmakers were out to lunch, then I looked at the Steelers, and oh boy are they terrible. They average 15 points a game which is 31st in the NFL, are 23rd in passing yards and 27th in rushing yards. Their season high in points is 23 in Week 1!

So why would I pick the Steelers? Mike Tomlin is 11-4 following a bye week as Pittsburgh's coach, and the Steelers are getting back TJ Watt on defense. Why do injured players always seem to miraculously return against the Saints? Watt will be playing for the first time since Week 1, and I expect him to be incredible because he'll be playing against a Saints offensive line potentially playing two backup guards because center Eric McCoy is injured, which means Cesar Ruiz moves to center, and Andrus Peat might not play because he's injured as well. Outlook...bad.

Our fun little stretch of Andy Dalton being slightly above average is probably about over and it might be time to spin the quarterback wheel of sadness back to Jameis. Did you enjoy Red Rifle season? What was your favorite great Andy Dalton throw? I can't remember any specifically recently but I'm sure they happened. They happened right?

Anyway, the Steelers are bad, but this feels like Pittsburgh's version of what the Raiders were for the Saints; a fun Sunday where it all goes right for no particular reason.

This is a 'Do the Saints have a floor?' game. Last year when the Saints were 5-7 they went to New York to face the 3-9 Jets and I wondered if a Saints team that had lost 5 straight could beat a clearly terrible Jets team. The Saints won 30-9 and we could exhale and think "Ok the Saints might not be good but they aren't a bottom-dweller NFL team." The Saints had a floor as to how bad they could be. If the Saints lose to the 2-6, 31st offense and bad rookie quarterback-having Steelers, there is no floor or bottom to how bad the final 8 games of 2022 will be. Losing to the Steelers probably wouldn't put Dennis Allen's job in jeopardy, because the Saints don't operate like that, but his tenure would officially be a disaster in 2022.

Steelers 31-13

Atlanta (-3.5) at Carolina: The Falcons are bad but the Panthers seem to have given up entirely on 2022.

Falcons 31-17





Seattle (+2.5) vs Tampa Bay: The oddsmakers refusing to acknowledge the Bucs are bad is hilarious. Not as funny as Tom Brady yelling at people because the Bucs are atrocious, but still funny.

Seahawks 27-17





Tennessee (-3) vs Denver: The only 2022 coaching hires that look worse than the Saints, is the Broncos hiring Nathaniel Hackett and the Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels. It's depressing.

Titans 12-7

New York Giants (-5) vs Houston Texans: Keep an eye on the Texans in any potential Sean Payton sweepstakes. They aren't showing much life under Lovie Smith and they have enough draft picks from the Deshaun Watson trade to both give the Saints a high pick AND allow Payton to draft the quarterback of his choosing.