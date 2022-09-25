Forecast: Saints don't appear to have long term solution at QB on roster right now

Whether it's in four weeks or two months or next March, Jameis isn't the Saints future at quarterback.

There's something hopelessly depressing about rooting for a football team that is terrible on offense. The 2022 New Orleans Saints after three weeks certainly qualify as a terrible offensive football team.

The Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers 22-14 and somehow managed to be trailing at halftime 13-0 even though the Panthers had thrown for just 22 yards. Carolina had just 81 yards of total offense at the half and yet had what felt like an insurmountable lead.

I watched the Saints field some of the worst defenses in NFL history in 2012, 2014, and 2015 and I can tell you none of those years felt demoralizing as viewing the Saints offense step on rakes while falling down stairs for three hours in Carolina. In 2014 the Saints gave up at least 27 points five straight weeks ,including over 30 three times, and I never felt despondent as I did Sunday.

The Saints have nine turnovers through three games in 2022. The Saints had eight turnovers THE ENTIRE 2019 SEASON. The good news is my Twitter feed was able to hit the 'Bad Offense' bingo as people were blaming Jameis Wintson and wanting the Saints to play Andy Dalton, hating Pete Carmichael's play calls, screaming about the offensive line blocking, and lamenting Alvin Kamara's fumble that got returned for a touchdown. The only thing that was missing Sunday was a sad Saints fan at the game holding up a sign 'We miss you Sean'. If the offense doesn't get better, we'll be seeing those signs real soon.

The Saints offense was a turnover, penalty-filled mess but the thing that's going to absolutely sink their 2022 season is their inability to block defenses from blitzing. On the surface, you might say, “Oh the Saints gave up only one sack Sunday. That's a big improvement from the first two games.”

The thing is defenses have decided they can blitz the Saints over and over with no fear of paying a price. Eventually a free blitzer will get through to Jameis, and even if they don't, Jameis looks like he has the same fear about facing the blitz as we do watching it on TV.

“Oh no, the defense is blitzing, what disaster is about to befall us!” For 15 years whenever a team dared to blitz Drew Brees I would always have a mixture of joy and indignation. “How dare you blitz Drew! You gonna pay for that.” It usually went very badly for a defense, so teams rarely did it, even in 2020 when it felt like Drew couldn't throw the ball 10 yards some weeks. Word is out on the Saints offense. They can't block the blitz and their quarterback is physically not 100%. It's only going to get worse until the Saints either make teams pay for blitzing or get ahead and run the ball down defenses throats so blitzing isn't an option. Jameis Winston actually looked a lot better physically to me Sunday. He was moving better and with less hesitation. His accuracy and decision making issues remained though.

The Saints offensive issues aren't all on Jameis but he's not going to be the long term answer at quarterback. He's just not. He's had serious injuries the last two years and the Saints aren't committed to him financially in any serious way. Jameis is the person you are dating, and you REALLY WANT it to work out, but for a long list of reasons you know it's not going to. Whether it's in four weeks or two months or next March, Jameis isn't the Saints future at quarterback. Next offseason we will look back and say, “Maybe if Jameis hadn't blown out his knee, or broke his back, or had two receivers (Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry) get hurt things would've gone differently.”

But that's not how things are and I don't see Jameis somehow becoming something other than what he's been as an NFL quarterback. This isn't an endorsement of Andy Dalton being the Saints quarterback because pinning my hopes and dreams for fixing the Saints offense by replacing the struggling starting quarterback with the guy not good enough to play has never worked out in my entire life as a Saints fan. “So you don't believe in Jameis and don't want Andy Dalton to play. So what's your solution Ralph?” I'm not the coach, the only solutions I have for bad Saints football are personal and involve crying and flavored whiskey.

Besides Saints head coach Dennis Allen is sticking by Winston, “I feel confident with Jameis. Certainly, we all need to do better and that's what we're going to do.”

The most discouraging thing about the 2022 Saints season is it feels like it's falling into the abyss. The injuries are piling up as the Saints lost Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Andrus Peat Sunday. The Saints have scored one first half touchdown in three games and that was basically on two Taysom Hill runs, who is also by the way injured. Bad. The first 780 words of this column was about the offense but the Saints special teams went from abysmal against Tampa Bay to atrocious versus Carolina. Wil Lutz missed a field goal, had another blocked, while kick returns were either a disaster or near disaster seemingly every time. For a team wanting to lean on their defense to win games, horrendous special teams is not an option.

The Saints defense has been fantastic the last two weeks and except for one 67-yard pass play was marvelous Sunday. I do worry the Saints defense has been helped by playing offenses the last two weeks in Tampa and Carolina that are as bad offensively as the Saints. Time will tell on that, let's hope I'm just being drowned in negative Saints thoughts, and the defense is actually is as good as they've shown the past two weeks. The Saints are 1-2 and the NFC is still very much packed to the gills with mediocrity. So there's hope still for the season. It's the hope that keeps us going and the hope that kills us.