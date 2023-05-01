Forecast: Once again in NFL Draft, Saints do things their way

NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 New Orleans Saints draft was a story in 2 parts. The first 3 rounds the Saints were so uncharacteristically patient I joked on Twitter we needed to do a wellness check on Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis to make sure he was OK because the Saints didn't trade up a single time with their first 3 selections. Was everything OK? Had we entered into some parallel dimension where the Saints might do something wild like trade down?



LOL.



On day 3 the Saints got back do doing Saints type draft activities by trading up with the Chicago Bears for the first pick of the fourth round before the draft even started Saturday. Mickey Loomis would trade up 2 more times Saturday marking the 24th consecutive time the Saints have traded up and not down in the NFL Draft. The Saints trading up in the NFL Draft is as much a spring tradition in New Orleans as the Jazz Fest.



I'm not a big fan of draft grades right after teams finish making picks because the teams, you, me, and everybody else has no idea if these players will be any good. What I will say about the Saints 2023 draft was it was flawlessly executed and they added a player at nearly every position that was a critical need.



The way I judge a draft pick the moment a team makes it is, “Did you absolutely have to pick the player where you did? Could you have waited another round or 2? Was trading up absolutely necessary?”



Mickey Loomis for 3 straight selections starting with third round pick running back Kendre Miller from TCU answered my question with the emphatic answer, “Right the heck now.”



The Saints made Miller the first of 4 running backs drafted in round 3. Loomis then traded with the Bears for the first pick of round 4 and selected Nick Saldiveri, and made him the first of 6 guards picked in round 4.



Loomis then traded up AGAIN with the Jacksonville Jaguars to pick 127 and selected Fresno State quarterback and die hard Saints fan Jake Haener. Haener was the first of 7 quarterbacks selected in the fourth and fifth rounds.



Mickey Loomis was running a master class of reading the draft and knowing if the Saints wanted Miller, Saldiveri, and Haener they couldn't wait and in 2 cases had to move up. Whether it's vibes, looking at other teams needs, or just gut instinct, Loomis was on his game running the Saints draft.



Loomis wasn't done trading because Sean Payton was apparently blowing up Mickey's phone wanting to trade for Saints tight end Adam Trautman all day Saturday. I like to imagine Payton just annoying Mickey so much he just traded Trautman so Sean would stop texting him nonstop.



Trautman ends his Saints career with as many touchdowns (4) as draft picks it cost the Saints to acquire him in 2020. The Saints used the pick from Denver to draft incredibly athletic Wake Forest receiver AT Perry.



As for the players the Saints selected in the draft, I like the first 4 picks so much it kind of scares me. It felt really weird to either like, agree with, or understand every pick the Saints made. Loomis and company threw us no curve balls.



They attacked adding quality to the defensive line with their first 2 selections in Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey. Tried to plan for the likely upcoming Alvin Kamara suspension by grabbing running back Kendre Miller in round 3, and grabbed guard Nick Saldiveri in round 4 because both starting guards might be gone after this season. The Saints even trading up for a quarterback makes sense when you remember Jameis Winston is going to be gone after 2023 and the Saints haven't had a quarterback start every game since....2018.