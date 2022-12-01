Forecast: The Saints giveth but they don't taketh away

The Saints are tied for the most turnovers in the league in 2022 and they've taken it away the least - not a winning formula.

NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 New Orleans have had so much go wrong in 2022, from injuries to bad offseason decisions, but the most incredible thing about the Saints season is the spectacular lack of turnovers created by the defense.

To make things worse, the offense is tied for the worst at giving the ball away. The Saints and Colts both have 21 turnovers so far this season.

The Saints' defense has forced only 7 turnovers in 12 games in 2022. That's tied for the record for the fewest turnovers created in a season with the 2019 San Francisco 49ers. You are probably thinking, "Ralph, sure that's bad, but the Saints have 5 weeks to get 1 turnover to not get in the record book."

Did you realize the Saints' defense has created just 1 turnover in the last 6 games. 1! Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Derek Carr in Week 8. The Saints' defense hasn't forced 2 turnovers in a game since Week 1.

Are we sure they'll manage to even stumble backward into a turnover by accident before the season ends? It is unlikely to happen Monday night in Tampa as Tom Brady has thrown just 2 interceptions all year. Brady may finally be in decline, but he still protects the football at an elite level.

The crazy part about the lack of turnovers is the Saints' defense isn't some bottom-of-the-league disaster, Yes, it's not as good as it was last year, but they still lead the league in sacks since Week 3, which should in theory create at least opportunities to get a turnover.

Even the huge interception Alontae Taylor created was wiped out by penalty, and the site of a football rolling around on the ground with Saints defenders trying to grab it is so rare I might not even recognize what is happening the next time it occurs.

Turnover creation is one of the most volatile stats and luck is a huge component of it. Picking up a fumble is entirely dependent on the bounce of the ball and catching a tipped interception is like winning the lottery; it's 100% luck even if we don't like to acknowledge such things. The good news is that the Saints' luck will eventually return and the 'Turnover Fountain' as I like to call it will flow. Maybe not until some date in the undetermined future, but our turnover drought will eventually end. And we will laugh and laugh.

Saints Mood and Meditation Music: Payback -- James Brown

Jameis Winston has had a rough year. He's been hurt and struggled while playing injured against Tampa Bay and Carolina. Devon White piling on Jameis after the Bucs Week 2 win was pretty @#% thing to do, especially after that man injured Jameis in 2021 on a dirty play.

Devin White is probably the only former LSU player I openly despise. Jameis probably won't even play, but I want to stick it to Tampa all the same. Need some Payback, Sing it James.

The Games Last Week: 3-2 Season: 35-20

New Orleans (+6) at Tampa Bay: We should all try to enjoy this Saints Monday Night Football appearance, as they might not be back on the big stage for a while.

Monday is basically a playoff game for the Saints – win and the last 4 games of the season can still matter – maybe even a lot. Lose and the final 4 games will be the first time the Saints have played meaningless December football since Jim Haslett was roaming the Saints sideline. I love meaningful football games, I want as many of them as possible, so I'm excited for Monday, and am going to enjoy it...the Saints being 4-8 doesn't matter once the game starts.

The Bucs aren't any good and I expect a Saints defense that's getting healthier, and could have Marshon Lattimore back, to play really well. I know in my heart the 2022 Saints aren't done tormenting our emotions. True sports heartache must be preceded by the most dangerous of things...hope. So the 2022 Saints, still very much alive in the NFC South, will deliver us one last shot of hope Monday. It's more fun to be a delusional optimist heading into the Saints very last shot to make something of 2022 (for real this time). The Saints only lose to Tom Brady when their offense fails them. It's time for Andy Dalton to slay those prime time demons and the Saints defense to deliver their regularly scheduled beat down of Brady. I believe in the Saints not because it's the right decision, not because it's mentally healthy, but because it's more fun this way.

Saints 24-6

Steelers (pick'em) at Atlanta: The Steelers might have a quarterback in Kenny Pickett. That'd make their season a success Steelers 31-23

Baltimore (-8) vs Denver: The Broncos are my pick to offer Sean Payton the world, so he will come and try to fix Russell Wilson. Ravens 27-10

Detroit (+1) at Jacksonville: The Lions have turned the corner under Dan Campbell, and with the Rams 2023 first round pick, Detroit has more hope than they've had in 2 decades.

Lions 24-20

New York Jets (+3) at Minnesota: The Jets defense is really good, like 'Can win you a Super Bowl' good, and now that they have found competent quarterbacking, they'll be hard out in the playoffs.